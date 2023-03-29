BIZZARE INCIDENT: A Woman Claim To Have Seen Her Father Naked In Asleep Leads To Death Of Her Father

BIZZARE INCIDENT: WOMAN CLAIMS LEADS TO DEATH OF HER FATHER

A woman alleged to have seen her father naked in asleep will arguably regret ever telling the family about the nightmare she had on the night of March 16, 2023.

Deborah Chilekwa of Kanchibiya district in Muchinga Province of Zambia claimed she was seeing her father naked.

Her husband rushed to her parent’s house to inform them about what was going on.

The mother-in-law accompanied the man and still found the woman saying she was seeing her father naked, Emmanuel Chilekwa, who remained at home.

None of the people in the house was seeing what she claimed to see as she was believed to have been possessed by some spirit.

The following day, the family decided to consult the village headman on the matter.

Mr Chilekwa who accused of bewitching his daughter.

Two men identified as the driver of Chief Mpepo and the chief retainer reportedly tied up the man and started beating him.

He died at the hospital in Mpika district on March 21 and the matter was reported to the police two days later.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Kaunda Mubanga says the family of the deceased did not immediately report the case of the assault until the man died.

The two men have been implicated in the murder of the 72-year-old man in Mpepo village.

Mr Mubanga says police have advised the family not to go ahead with the burial until a postmortem is done.

No arrest has been made so far.

Chete FM