BJ Ngosa joins the Kabushi parliamentary race

RENOWNED gospel artiste and pastor Boyd Ngosa, popularly known as BJ Ngosa, has officially announced his decision to contest the Ndola’s Kabushi parliamentary seat, in this year’s general election.

Speaking live on his facebook, Ngosa announced that he made the decision after prayers, reflection and consultation with family and the people of Kabushi Constituency.

Ngosa added that Kabushi residents have continued to suffer a number of challenges, despite having being represented in parliament and he aims to change the narrative.

He said after reflection, he realized that the people of Kabushi deserves practical leadership, development unity and a voice that understands their daily challenges.

“The people of Kabushi have gone through a lot, starting from losing an MP to prison and losing the seat to the ruling party, to basic challenges.”

“I’m stepping forward with a heart to listen and work with the community for a brighter future,” he said.

Ngosa also confirmed that he has been on the ground and has seen how the people in the constituency are suffering, citing improper sanitation, drainage system and lack of recreation facilities for young people.

He said when elected as MP, he will push for a speedy development process so that the people in the area can nolonger feel neglected.

“I’m therefore calling for prayers, financial and moral help and guidance from my supporters so that together, we can give the constituency the development it needs,” he added.

Ngosa plans to erect, a general hospital and a university, a first of its kind in the community if he is elected.

By Sanfrossa Mberi

Kalemba May 19, 2026