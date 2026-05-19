FDD PRESIDENT CHIFUMU BANDA DECLINES TO CONTEST PRESIDENCY



By: Sun Fm TV Reporter



Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President Dr. Chifumu Banda has declared that he is not interested in contesting the August 13 General Elections, emphasizing the need for opposition unity.





Dr. Banda said not everyone can become President, stressing that unity among opposition political parties remains more important ahead of the polls.





His remarks come as the FDD was expected to file in presidential nominations today after the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP), led by Brian Mundubile, switched to contest using the party.





Issues emerged in FDD, with the provincial leadership threatening to pull out of the Tonse Alliance on account of the adoption decision, claiming that they are being sidelined.





The development reportedly forced Mr Mundubile to switch parties, despite already paying the K100,000 nomination fee and beginning the pre-processing of his supporters countrywide.





At around 14:00 hours today, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) announced that it had not received any communication indicating whether the party, which was scheduled to file nominations at 12:00 hours, would proceed with the process.





Dr. Chifumu Banda currently serves as First Vice President of the Tonse Alliance.



📸Sun Fm TV’s Melinda Banda