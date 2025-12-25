 Blac Chyna confirms she’s single again after months of reunion talks with Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna has confirmed that she is no longer romantically involved with Rob Kardashian, putting an end to months of speculation that the former couple might be heading back together.

The rapper and reality star, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, shared the update via Instagram on Tuesday. Posting a short video, she wrote: “Guess who’s ending the year single,” before adding a telling caption: “You knew it. You and I.”

The post immediately signalled that whatever hopes fans had of a reunion between Angela and Rob were officially off the table, Daily Mail reported.

This comes just weeks after Angela publicly described Rob as her “person” and hinted that they were on a path toward reconciliation. In October, during an appearance at the Los Angeles Women’s Expo where she was a keynote speaker, Angela openly spoke about their relationship while responding to questions from a moderator.

At the time, she admitted that she and Rob were healing, communicating, and “going with the flow.”

“We’re healing and we’re communicating and we’re just going with the flow. And if God be, then it will be something,” she said.

When the moderator pointed out how close and happy the pair seemed during a recent outing at Universal Studios, Angela agreed, describing Rob as “actually hilarious.” She even playfully acknowledged that they were “on the path” to getting back together, forming a heart shape with her hands and jokingly calling out to Rob.

Angela also revealed then that she would love to have another child and said she would prefer to expand her family with Rob rather than her other ex, rapper Tyga. She shares a nine-year-old daughter, Dream, with Rob, and a 13-year-old son, King Cairo, with Tyga.

Just days before confirming the split, Angela had reignited reconciliation rumours with a cryptic Instagram post. She shared photos of herself dressed in white beside a white Ferrari, captioned: “This love is forever ♾️ @robkardashianofficial.” Rob further fueled speculation by liking the post.

The development raised eyebrows, especially given the couple’s explosive past, which included public accusations, legal battles, and Rob posting explicit images of Angela during their bitter breakup.

Despite the recent warmth between them, Angela’s latest post makes it clear that the chapter is now closed — at least romantically.

For now, she’s ending the year single, and fans are left watching to see what 2026 holds for the former couple.