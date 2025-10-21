Black Bride Who Grew Up Without a Dad Had Her Landlord Walk Her Down the Aisle

Shacole Fox, an African American woman from Cincinnati, Ohio, chose an unexpected person to walk her down the aisle — her 79-year-old landlord, Gil Pulliam. The two formed a bond that turned into a father-daughter connection on her wedding day.

Fox, a makeup artist, rents her studio space from Pulliam, who’s known for his no-nonsense attitude but warm heart. Over time, they built a close bond based on mutual respect. Though not related by blood, Pulliam became someone Fox could trust and rely on.

Having grown up without her father, Fox thought she had made peace with that absence. But as her wedding approached, she began to feel the weight of it. “When I thought about who would walk me down the aisle, trying to figure out what that looks like, the thought of it was like… surprisingly painful,” she told CBS News.

Pulliam already knew about her family situation and sensed how she felt. Without hesitation, he offered to walk her down the aisle. Fox was moved by the gesture and instantly agreed, grateful for the kindness that filled an emotional gap in her life.

On the wedding day, both shared a heartfelt moment that neither will forget. “The music is playing — and I’m getting ready to walk down the aisle — and he grabbed my hand so tight,” Fox said. “And it was a really good feeling… Yeah, it still is. Like a wound had been healed in my heart.”

Now married to her husband, Victor, Fox says she gained more than just a partner that day. She also found the father figure she never had — one who stepped up, supported her, and proudly stood by her side.