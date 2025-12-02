Black Coffee Drags Nota Baloyi to Court Over “Defamatory” Posts in Explosive Online Feud

Black Coffee Takes Nota to Court in Urgent Bid to Stop “Defamatory” Online Claims

A fierce legal showdown has erupted between Dj Black Coffee and Nota Baloyi, after the producer filed an urgent high court application demanding the immediate removal of a series of explosive online allegations.

According to Sunday World, Black Coffee argues that Baloyi has repeatedly posted false and damaging statements about him — including claims that he associates with criminals, mistreats people and is involved in questionable financial dealings.

He wants the court to declare the posts defamatory, order their deletion, and compel Baloyi to issue a written apology word-for-word as drafted by Black Coffee himself.

He is also seeking costs against Baloyi on the strictest scale.

Baloyi Hits Back: “This Is About Silencing Critics”

Baloyi, known for his unapologetic commentary on the entertainment industry, has fired back with equal force.

In his responding papers, he accuses Black Coffee of using wealth, fame and influence to intimidate those who challenge him.

Baloyi argues that his posts are either factual or constitute fair comment protected under constitutional free-speech laws. He says the case “is not about defamation but an attempt to muzzle public discourse on issues that affect society.”

He further alleges that Black Coffee contacted his mother in an effort to pressure him — behaviour he labels “intimidatory” and emotionally distressing.

Counterapplication Demands Costs and Compensation

Taking the fight a step further, Baloyi has filed a counterapplication asking the court to dismiss Black Coffee’s case entirely and order the DJ to pay punitive legal costs.

He is also demanding R25 000 in compensation for the distress he says was caused to his mother, along with an order barring Black Coffee and his team from contacting him or his family outside proper legal channels.

Baloyi insists the matter cannot be urgent, arguing that the posts remained online for weeks before Maphumulo took action. He wants the case postponed until Black Coffee hands over documents he believes will support his claims.

Court to Decide on High-Stakes, High-Profile Dispute

With both men seeking sharply opposing outcomes — one pushing for takedowns and an apology, the other demanding dismissal and damages — the legal battle is now in the court’s hands.