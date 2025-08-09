Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) Not Going Anywhere- ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has vowed that the party will not abandon its transformative policies, including Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) and the Expropriation Act, even if its leaders face sanctions from the United States. This defiance comes as the US imposes a 30% tariff on all South African goods exported to the country, effective from 7 August 2025.

The tariffs, applied to multiple nations, are seen by the ANC as a targeted response to South Africa’s legislation. Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, Mbalula accused the US of attempting to “coerce” South Africa into abandoning policies aimed at redressing historical inequalities.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump falsely claimed the Expropriation Act was being used to seize land from white farmers. In April, Republican politician Ronny Jackson introduced a bill to Congress proposing a review of US-South Africa relations and sanctions on “corrupt” ANC officials.

Mbalula criticized the Trump administration’s approach, stating, “If it means we are going to suffer through sanctions, as leaders of the ANC, let it be. We will never back imperialists. We will never forsake our country for which we fought for its liberation.”

While acknowledging the severe economic impact of the tariffs, Mbalula reiterated the ANC’s unwavering commitment to its BEE policies, emphasizing that national interests would not be compromised by external pressures.