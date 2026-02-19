BLACK EXCELLENCE IN THE OPERATING ROOM: Five Surgeons Make History at Johns Hopkins Hospital





In a landmark moment for American medicine, five African American surgeons are now leading the Trauma Service at the prestigious Johns Hopkins Hospital, the first time in its storied history.





The powerful achievement, highlighted during Black History Month, marks a turning point at one of the nation’s most elite medical institutions. Known worldwide for cutting-edge research and lifesaving care, the hospital’s trauma unit sits on the front lines of emergency medicine. Now, it is guided by a team whose presence represents far more than professional success.





For many, this milestone reflects generations of perseverance from classrooms to operating theatres in a field where representation has long lagged. Behind every surgical title stands a legacy of sacrifice, determination and doors once firmly closed.





History was being honored. At Johns Hopkins, it was also being rewritten.