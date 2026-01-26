BLACK MAMBA: ZAMBIA’S INVISIBLE TERROR OF THE 1990s

In 1996, Zambia discovered that fear did not need a face. It only needed a name.

That name was Black Mamba.

It arrived without a manifesto, without leaders, without public demands. Yet within months it had shut down supermarkets, emptied public buildings, paralysed parts of Lusaka and justified one of the most aggressive security crackdowns since the end of one-party rule. What Black Mamba was supposed to be, and what it actually did, remain two very different stories.





Black Mamba emerged at the most politically sensitive moment of the Chiluba presidency. The government was forcing through constitutional amendments that would prevent former president Kenneth Kaunda from contesting elections again. Opposition resistance was rising, civil society was restless, and legitimacy was fragile. Into this pressure cooker came a wave of bomb scares and crude explosive incidents, quickly attributed to a shadowy “terror organisation”.





The public was told Zambia was under attack.



The first reported actions associated with Black Mamba were threats, not bombs. In early 1996, anonymous warnings circulated claiming senior government figures would be targeted if constitutional changes were not reversed. The language was dramatic and apocalyptic, but vague. No responsibility was claimed publicly, only whispered attribution by state officials. It was enough to seed panic.





By May 1996, the threats turned physical. On 17 May, a small explosive device damaged part of the perimeter wall near State House, President Chiluba’s official residence. The blast caused limited damage but enormous political impact. The symbolism mattered more than the explosion itself. It sent a message that nowhere was untouchable.





Days later, the fear spread to civilian spaces. On 24 May 1996, a bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Shoprite Checkers supermarket in Lusaka, one of the city’s busiest shopping centres. Shoppers fled, police cordoned off the area, and the capital briefly froze. Around the same period, the Times of Zambia offices were also targeted with a similar threat. No bombs were found, but the objective had already been achieved: disruption, anxiety, spectacle.





The pattern was unmistakable. These were not attacks designed to kill large numbers of people. They were designed to be seen, to be talked about, to dominate headlines and conversations.



June escalated matters further. A series of crude devices were reported in Lusaka and parts of the Copperbelt, including Ndola and Kitwe. Then, on 6 June 1996, tragedy struck at Lusaka International Airport. While attempting to defuse a suspected explosive device, a bomb disposal expert was killed and another seriously injured. This was the moment when Black Mamba stopped being an abstract fear and became deadly real, regardless of who had planted the device.





The government responded with force. Senior figures from the opposition UNIP were arrested and charged with treason and murder, accused of being behind Black Mamba and its campaign of terror. Among those detained were prominent party leaders, held for months as the country watched one of the most serious political trials in its post-independence history unfold.





Yet when the case finally reached court, the Black Mamba story began to unravel.

The prosecution failed to produce evidence of an organisation. There were no training camps, no command structure, no financial records, no proven link between the accused and the bomb incidents. Witness testimony was weak and often contradictory. By November 1996, the remaining defendants were acquitted. The court found no proof that Black Mamba, as presented by the state, existed in the way claimed.





And just like that, Black Mamba vanished.

No more bomb scares followed. No further warnings were issued. The terror organisation that had supposedly threatened the nation dissolved the moment it was no longer politically useful. There was no official explanation, no independent inquiry, no accounting for who planted the devices, who made the calls, or who benefited from the fear.

What remains undeniable is what Black Mamba did, regardless of who controlled it. It created an atmosphere of siege. It justified sweeping arrests and prolonged detentions. It distracted public attention at a critical constitutional moment. It reminded citizens how fragile Zambia’s young democracy still was.





Black Mamba did not behave like a conventional terror group. It issued no demands. It did not seek mass casualties. Its actions were calibrated—just enough violence, just enough fear, just enough ambiguity. The terror lay not in destruction, but in uncertainty.





To this day, Black Mamba stands as one of Zambia’s most unsettling political episodes, not because of the bombs that went off, but because of the silence that followed. An invisible organisation was blamed for visible fear, and when the fear had served its purpose, the organisation dissolved into history, leaving only unanswered questions.





In that sense, Black Mamba was less a group than a moment—a dark intersection of politics, power and panic, when the line between security and manipulation quietly disappeared.

