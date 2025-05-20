Black neighborhood fights back as Elon Musk factory belches pollutants into air

Elon Musk is accused of sidestepping environmental protections in the city of Memphis, and Bloomberg opinion columnist Mary Ellen Klas claims it is “everyone’s problem.”

A Musk supercomputer plant, dubbed Colossus, is powered by methane gas-burning turbines and which dumps its air waste into Southwest Memphis, home of Boxtown, according to the report.

Klas reports Boxtown is a “historically Black community with higher rates of cancer and asthma and a lower life expectancy than other parts of the city.”

The turbine manufacturer’s guidelines state that the engines release an undisclosed amount of ozone-depleting nitrogen oxides and formaldehyde into the air.

According to Bloomberg, “Neither the company nor the Shelby County Health Department released any information about the pollutants emitted by the gas turbines.”

But Boxtown is not having it — and is aggressively pushing back.

The area is already leading Tennessee in emergency room visits for asthma, and this past April was given an “F” for its air quality by the American Lung Association.

It’s not just an air quality problem, according to Klas. Colossus will also be using more electricity and water than is currently available in the city, according to the local utility provider, Memphis Light, Gas, and Water.

The President of Memphis Community Against Pollution KeShaun Pearson urged residents to speak up at an April 25th rally. “We are not a sacrifice zone for the profits of a Billionaire with Technocratic fantasies.”

Memphis officials claim the supercomputer plant will be “transformative” for the region. They allege Colossus will bring jobs, infrastructure, and “long-needed revenue.”

“The regulatory approach appears to have come down to this: trust us,” Klas said.

The report claims, the company has obtained “no environmental permits” and local leaders “have provided a comprehensive explanation for how the startup is going to meet the supercomputer plant’s energy needs.”

Bloomberg made clear this stretches far beyond the city limits of Memphis. Attorney Amanda Garcia told the outlet, “Air pollution doesn’t know borders of states.” Later, adding that the entire region already measures levels of ozone pollution that exceed the federal limit.