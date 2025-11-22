Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Late actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for his iconic role as Marvel’s Black Panther, was posthumously honoured with the 2,828th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, November 20.

Boseman, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer, was remembered in an emotional ceremony.

“We love you, we miss you”, said his wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, as she paid tribute to the actor’s legacy.

Thursday was also declared “Chadwick Boseman Day” in Hollywood, and his “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” costar Viola Davis, his “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, and Boseman’s widow Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman spoke during the emotional ceremony.

“I have to believe that Chadwick is still alive,” Davis said. “I can’t use the word ‘gone’ or ‘death’ really when thinking about him.”

Davis noted that they worked on their Oscar-winning movie “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” just before he passed, and said Boseman “was always trying to engage me on the set” talking about the “cap of success” and having the types of conversations that she believes people have when they know they “possibly are transitioning.”

Davis noted that they worked on their Oscar-winning movie “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” just before he passed, and said Boseman “was always trying to engage me on the set” talking about the “cap of success” and having the types of conversations that she believes people have when they know they “possibly are transitioning.”

“This star, as beautiful as it is on the Walk of Fame, shines a whole lot less brighter than Chadwick is in heaven,” she concluded her speech.

Coogler, Boseman’s friend who directed him in the “Black Panther” Marvel film, asked for attendees’ understanding as he emotionally talked about the late star.

“When I think of Chadwick Boseman I think of three things: leadership, teaching and generosity,” Coogler said. “He was an incredible leader.”

The famed “Sinners” director said Boseman was “ageless,” and joked he didn’t know his age until he went to one of his birthday parties. He also told a story about Boseman sneaking past stars like Sylvestor Stallone, Michael B. Jordan (who was present at Thursday’s ceremony) and others to get into Coogler’s hotel room during a big press tour for the 2015 film “Creed.”

Boseman, Coogler said, wanted to meet with him to talk about working together on “Black Panther” and managed to evade even the press that were present.

“I was so impressed by that and I asked him how he got past everybody and he smiled and said, ‘That was the Panther,’” Coogler said, chuckling.

Boseman’s wife was the last to take the podium, and had a heartfelt message for her late husband.

“Chad, today we recognize a lifetime of artistry. We recognize your skill and your devotion and we cement your legacy as a hero and icon,” she said. “You lived with honor and you walked in truth. You were as brilliant as you were beautiful and as courageous as you were kind. We love you, we miss you and we thank you.”

She then invited her husband’s brothers, Derrick and Kevin Boseman, to help with the unveiling of the star.