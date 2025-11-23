Black South Africans own only 4 percent of the farms in their own country

Hopewell Chin’ono writes

You have to be a top-class clown to spend your time fighting foreign nationals who are in your country legally. There is no problem with opposing illegal immigration, we all agree it is a crime.

But to waste your energy abusing people who are in your country legally, while the state of affairs in your own country is like this, shows a level of foolishness that defies logic.





This is what you should be angry about. Not foreign nationals who are in South Africa legally, not waiters, not shopkeepers, not gardeners, but the fact that after 30 years of freedom, Africans own only 4 percent of the farms in their own country.





While you are busy harassing fellow Africans at traffic lights, the real beneficiaries of South Africa’s economy are sitting comfortably on 72 percent of the land.





It is tragic to then collaborate with some fringe organisations to fight against Africans who are legally in South Africa.



P/s

It takes an educated mind to understand this!