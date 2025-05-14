Blame the Church for Propaganda -JOSHUA MAPONGA



It is the church that invented PROPAGANDA!



So without the church, there wouldn’t be anything like propaganda in the world.





The time that church ruled the whole was called the dark age, because of the too much evil that the church committed.



Yet Christians are the light of the world!





The church killed lots of scientists because they were saying something that is not in the Bible.





That slowed down the advancement of science, because scientists were afraid for their lives if they dare say things that is not in the people.





In other words, the church kept the world primitive.



If I go into the details of the dark history of the church, you will shed tears especially as an African Christian…



FoT