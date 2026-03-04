“Blaming Migrants Won’t Fix South Africa’s Problems”: Dr Naledi Pandor Warns That Foreign Nationals Are Being Turned Into Easy Scapegoats for Government Failures Instead of Leaders Addressing Unemployment, Poverty, Crime and Poor Service Delivery





Former South African international relations minister Naledi Pandor has raised concerns that migrants and foreign nationals are increasingly being blamed for the country’s deep-rooted social and economic challenges, warning that this narrative risks hiding the real causes of the crisis.





Pandor argued that when governments struggle to deal with issues such as rising unemployment, weak economic growth, poverty, crime and failing service delivery, migrants often become the easiest targets. According to her, blaming people from other countries may temporarily calm public anger, but it does not solve the structural problems facing the nation.





South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world, with millions of young people unable to find jobs. At the same time, many communities are dealing with electricity shortages, struggling municipalities, and slow economic growth. In such an environment, tensions sometimes rise between citizens and foreign nationals, particularly migrants from other African countries who come to South Africa seeking opportunities.





Pandor stressed that migrants do not create the economic crisis and should not be treated as the source of the country’s challenges. She explained that many foreign nationals contribute to the economy by opening small businesses, providing services in local communities, and creating jobs for others. Some also bring valuable skills that support sectors of the economy that need workers.





Her remarks come at a time when immigration has become a highly sensitive political issue in South Africa. Various groups and political movements have increasingly demanded stricter immigration policies and stronger action against undocumented migrants, arguing that foreigners are putting pressure on jobs, housing and public services.





However, critics say focusing solely on migrants risks distracting the public from deeper governance failures. Analysts point out that problems such as corruption, poor policy decisions, lack of industrial growth and failing local government systems are major contributors to unemployment and economic hardship.





Pandor warned that turning migrants into scapegoats could fuel xenophobia and social division in a country that has historically championed African unity and solidarity. She called for a balanced approach to migration that includes proper border management, fair immigration systems and policies that address the real economic challenges facing South Africans.





Her message was clear: South Africa’s problems cannot be solved by blaming migrants. Real solutions require leadership, accountability and policies that create jobs, grow the economy and improve service delivery for everyone living in the country.