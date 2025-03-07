Blessed Geza Expelled From Zanu PF With Immediate Effect

Zanu PF has expelled outspoken war veteran and central committee member, Blessed Geza, after he publicly called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s resignation.

The immediate expulsion was confirmed by the party’s Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, during a press conference on Thursday, 6 March.

Why Zanu PF Expelled Blessed Geza

Chinamasa explained that Geza’s call for the President’s resignation was seen as an attack on the party leadership and the state. He emphasized that Geza’s remarks went against the party’s values and amounted to treason.

“I think all of you are aware of the utterances by Cde Geza which sought to undermine the party leadership, which sought to undermine Zanu PF and over and above which was an attack on the State machinery. Basically, treason against the State,” Chinamasa said.

He added that Geza violated Article 19 of the Zanu PF constitution, which stresses the importance of loyalty to the party and its leadership.

Chinamasa further revealed that the Politburo supported the decision to expel Geza after reviewing the charges against him, following the recommendation of the party’s national disciplinary committee.

“Taking all the allegations against Blessed Geza, the Politburo, on the recommendation of the national disciplinary, endorsed the recommendation that Blessed Geza should be expelled from Zanu PF with immediate effect,” Chinamasa announced.

Police Hunting For Geza

Geza’s expulsion comes at a time when he is wanted by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in connection with several charges, including inciting to commit public violence, insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa and stealing and illegally disposing of three vehicles.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned that anyone helping Geza evade arrest would also face legal consequences.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is seeking information on the whereabouts of Blessed Geza Runesu, alias Bombshell, for questioning in connection with four criminal charges. The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that anyone aiding or abetting the suspect in evading arrest will be equally liable,” Nyathi said.