‘Blessed Geza should be arrested if there is destruction of property on 17 October’

HARARE – A civic group calling itself Peace Loving Zimbabweans (PLZ) has issued a stern warning ahead of the planned October 17 demonstrations led by activist Blessed Geza, urging citizens to stay home and avoid being used as pawns in what it describes as a reckless and illegal attempt to provoke chaos.

In a statement signed by PLZ Secretary-General Gratitude Sithole, the group cautioned Zimbabweans against participating in any actions that could lead to violence or destruction, referencing historical examples of failed uprisings including Turkey’s 2016 coup attempt, the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots, Spain’s 1981 failed takeover, and the Soviet Union’s 1991 collapse.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, remember July 2016, Turkey. Soldiers stormed the streets, tanks blocked bridges, and helicopters hovered over Parliament. Their target? President Erdogan. The outcome? Total failure – arrests, purges, and the law crushing those who dared defy it. This is not history. It is a warning,” Sithole said.

PLZ emphasized that while Sections 58 and 59 of the Constitution allow peaceful demonstrations, any attempt to forcibly remove a sitting President or incite violence would be a criminal offence under the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (2019).

“Demonstrations are legal if they remain peaceful. But the moment violence, coercion or destruction enters, it becomes a crime,” the group stated.

PLZ further warned that Blessed Geza and his associates would be held personally accountable for any destruction or loss of life resulting from the protest.

“Should any property be destroyed on 17 October 2025, then Blessed Geza and everyone behind him – including those who think they are unknown – must and shall be held personally accountable,” Sithole declared.

The group urged Zimbabweans to respect the Constitution, reject street anarchy, and use lawful channels to express their views.

“Zimbabweans, your voice matters – in elections, in petitions, in lawful protest. Not in mobs. Not in chaos. Not in the streets. The ballot decides leadership. Anything else is anarchy,” the statement added.

PLZ concluded with a patriotic appeal for calm:

“Respect the law if you truly love your country. Respect the process. Street protests do not write constitutions or laws. Stay at home, stay peaceful, and protect Zimbabwe from being dragged into unnecessary bloodshed.”

Meanwhile, police sources say they are monitoring the situation closely and may deploy units to prevent any unauthorized gatherings on the day.