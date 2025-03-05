“Blessed Geza Will Give Signal for National Shutdown Soon”: Spokesperson

A group of war veterans, led by Zanu PF central committee member Blessed Geza, has broken its silence, reaffirming that a signal will be given when demonstrations calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s removal should begin.

The group went underground after the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) declared Geza a wanted man, accusing him of undermining the president’s authority and inciting public violence.

In a video released on Sunday night, the group’s spokesperson, Knox Chivero, spoke from an undisclosed location, claiming Mnangagwa had dispatched death squads to hunt them down with orders to kill.

Chivero said they would not rush the decision to call for a national shutdown, using a Shona idiom that translates to: “running is not arriving.” He assured supporters that Geza would soon return to Zimbabwe to lead the national shutdown.

Chivero said:

“Let me assure you that the liberating signal from Cde Geza is coming very soon. As you will appreciate, this is a mammoth task because this is a people’s project; it’s not an individual’s project. Organisation and sufficient managerial competence to manage the public is essential. It means the planning and the execution and the management of the aftermath must be very meticulous so that we have the best results at minimal costs.”

In the video, Chivero sat near a window in a darkened room but did not reveal his location or Geza’s whereabouts.

He emphasized that the war veterans, who accuse Mnangagwa of economic mismanagement and attempting to establish a political dynasty, were committed to a peaceful protest.

“A good soldier, a good commander is one who wins the war with minimal loss but the best commander is one who wins a war without firing a bullet. This is precisely the philosophy of managing mass organisations and mass demonstrations whilst you’re in the belly of the beast which has deployed its dogs of war, hit squads and ferret teams specially trained in Belarus to hit, not to arrest,” Chivero said.

Chivero further alleged that assassins tasked with hunting them down had been embedded within police units, including the law and order division and homicide detectives.

He said:

“So you will appreciate what we are planning against and what we are fighting against. We are fighting against a vicious enemy who has no respect for human beings. Cde Geza was actually followed by 10 different units or assassins to shoot at first sight without the option of arrest and giving the reason that ‘he resisted arrest that’s why we shot him’.”

Watch the video below: