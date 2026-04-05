Block me, Chile One tells off critics to stop listening to his music



BLOCK me, stop listening to my music, stop coming to my shows, singer Obed Chileshe popularly known as Chile One has fired back at his followers and fans who have been mocking him and telling him to start taking care of himself.





Last Friday, Chile One became social media’s favourite topic after he showed up at the artistic send-off of Chiko Wise at Lusaka Playhouse in dusty footwear, a moment that quickly went viral and attracted ridicule from fans.



While some followers claimed they were simply advising him to take better care of himself, others turned the moment into a roasting session as they picked apart everything from his footwear to his general appearance.





This comes barely two weeks after the singer was pressured into trimming his hair and beard following backlash from a photo he took with President Hakainde Hichilema after performing at the Youth Day celebrations in Solwezi, where he appeared with a scruffy look.





But this time, instead of quietly fixing things, the ‘Fwebaku chaume’ hit maker who appeared agitated, decided to clap back with some F words.



Going live on Facebook on Saturday, the artiste made it clear that he knows exactly who he is and does not need validation from online critics.





“I know who I am, I believe in myself, one day I’m gonna win and I will tell you my story,” he said.



“As long as I don’t know you, I don’t care about what you say. You are roasting me but you’re giving me engagement and making my business stronger,” he said.



The singer explained that while people think they are embarrassing him, they are actually helping him grow his brand and attract opportunities.





“My interest is making money. You’re commenting on my post with your K2,000 worth of a phone while I’m using a phone worth K80,000,” Chile One boasted.





However, some stubborn users still insist that fans have a right to advise public figures, while others backed him.