Blocking Former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu Won’t Solve Zambia’s Real Problems: Load-Shedding, Fuel Prices, and Economic Hardships Persist- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Blocking Former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu Won’t Solve Zambia’s Real Problems: Load-Shedding, Fuel Prices, and Economic Hardships Persist



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



President Hakainde Hichilema’s political maneuver to have the Constitutional Court bar former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu from contesting the 2026 election might seem like a bold victory, but it is hollow and shortsighted. While this decision may secure a momentary edge for President Hichilema in the political arena, it does nothing to alleviate the crushing economic hardships faced by ordinary Zambians. From persistent load-shedding to soaring fuel prices and the unaffordability of basic necessities like mealie meal, the pressing concerns of Zambians remain unaddressed. Blocking Dr. Lungu’s candidacy is a superficial distraction from the deeper, systemic issues plaguing the nation.





President Hakainde Hichilema may have secured a short-term political victory, but he is on a collision course with the Zambian people. The real battle will take place in 2026, when frustrated citizens, tired of empty gestures and economic mismanagement, will likely vote him out of office.



Political Moves Are No Substitute for Economic Solutions





While barring former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu from participating in the 2026 elections may be celebrated as a political milestone, it does not equate to progress for Zambia. A government should not rely on political brinkmanship to secure its future. True leadership is measured by its ability to tackle systemic challenges and uplift citizens’ livelihoods—not by undermining opponents.





In a functioning democracy, the focus should always be on improving citizens’ quality of life through economic stability, job creation, and social progress. Eliminating political rivals neither builds schools nor powers industries. Instead of focusing on strategies to suppress the opposition, President Hichilema’s administration must redirect its energy to policies that can drive tangible development, reduce poverty, and foster unity. Political maneuvers do not heal the wounds of a nation struggling under the weight of economic decline.



Load-Shedding: A Crisis That Cannot Be Ignored



Zambians have endured the crippling effects of load-shedding, with power outages disrupting homes, businesses, and schools. This ongoing energy crisis is not just an inconvenience; it is a significant barrier to Zambia’s economic growth. Industries struggle to meet production targets, small businesses face closure, and students are deprived of opportunities to learn and thrive.





President Hichilema’s focus on blocking a political opponent does nothing to solve this crisis. What Zambia needs is a comprehensive energy policy that addresses generation deficits, encourages renewable energy investment, and ensures consistent power supply. Without resolving the energy crisis, Zambia’s vision for economic growth and industrialization will remain a pipe dream.



Skyrocketing Cost of Living



The high cost of living in Zambia continues to strain households. Prices for essential goods and services—rent, groceries, healthcare, transportation, and education—have risen to unsustainable levels. Families are forced to make difficult sacrifices, and many can barely afford the basics for survival. The situation highlights glaring deficiencies in the social safety net and the urgent need for economic reforms.





Rather than addressing these critical challenges, the government’s focus on blocking former President Dr. Edgar Lungu’s candidacy demonstrates misplaced priorities. Zambians need policies that create jobs, control inflation, and ensure that basic commodities are affordable. Failing to address these issues will only deepen economic inequality and public discontent.



Fuel Prices and Inflation: A National Struggle



The relentless rise in fuel prices has become a symbol of Zambia’s economic mismanagement. Higher transportation costs, increased production expenses, and rising public transport fares have exacerbated inflation, making goods and services even more expensive. Businesses struggle to remain viable, and households are left to absorb the financial shock.





Blocking Dr. Lungu from running for office in 2026 will not stabilize fuel prices or relieve the financial pressure on citizens. Leadership requires proactive measures to address global market fluctuations, diversify energy sources, and reduce dependence on imports. Ignoring these realities only compounds the suffering of ordinary Zambians.



Mealie Meal: A National Staple Beyond Reach



Mealie meal, the cornerstone of Zambian diets, remains unaffordable for many families. The high price of this essential commodity is emblematic of the broader food security crisis facing the nation. A government that cannot ensure the availability and affordability of basic foodstuffs fails in its primary duty to its citizens.





Instead of focusing on political power plays, the Hichilema administration must implement agricultural policies that reduce production costs, support local farmers, and stabilize the price of staple foods. Anything less is a betrayal of the people’s trust.



Divisive Tactics Undermine National Unity



President Hakainde Hichilema must understand that barring Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu from participating in the 2026 general elections will not dismantle his support base. Dr. Lungu’s followers will rally behind candidates he endorses, and his influence will persist. Attempting to eliminate a political rival through “legal” means only risks alienating large sections of the population, sowing resentment, and deepening political divides.





Such actions highlight a leadership that prioritizes rivalry over reconciliation and national progress. By avoiding direct electoral confrontation with Dr. Lungu, President Hichilema reveals a lack of confidence in his ability to win based on merit. Instead of divisive strategies, Zambia needs leaders who can unify the country, foster cooperation, and build a foundation for sustainable growth.



Winning the Battle but Losing the War



While President Hichilema may have won a political battle by blocking former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu from contesting the 2026 election, the war is far from over. The true test will come when the Zambian people cast their votes in 2026. Burdened by load-shedding, fuel prices, high mealie meal costs, and other economic hardships, they are unlikely to reward a government that has prioritized political games over governance.





Zambians will demand a leadership that addresses their needs, uplifts their communities, and restores their dignity. This leadership will not come from political posturing but from a genuine commitment to economic reform, social justice, and national development.



Conclusion



Blocking former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu from contesting in the 2026 election is a futile effort, as his influence will still play a significant role in the upcoming elections. He can only be stopped in his “grave,” which is also unlikely, as even in death, his legacy would continue to wield influence.





President Hakainde Hichilema must recognize that this stance is ineffective. Dr. Lungu remains a pivotal figure in Zambian politics, and his absence from the ballot will not diminish his impact. Whoever he endorses will effectively serve as his political representative, ensuring that his presence is felt regardless. In essence, “alebwelelapo”—his influence will return in full force.



Rather than focusing on sidelining a political rival, President Hichilema should confront the real issues and challenges facing Zambia. The people deserve genuine solutions to their struggles—not empty gestures of political maneuvering.