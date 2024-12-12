Blocking Former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu Won’t Solve Zambia’s Real Problems: Load-Shedding, Fuel Prices, and Economic Hardships Persist- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Blocking Former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu Won’t Solve Zambia’s Real Problems: Load-Shedding, Fuel Prices, and Economic Hardships Persist
By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma
President Hakainde Hichilema’s political maneuver to have the Constitutional Court bar former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu from contesting the 2026 election might seem like a bold victory, but it is hollow and shortsighted. While this decision may secure a momentary edge for President Hichilema in the political arena, it does nothing to alleviate the crushing economic hardships faced by ordinary Zambians. From persistent load-shedding to soaring fuel prices and the unaffordability of basic necessities like mealie meal, the pressing concerns of Zambians remain unaddressed. Blocking Dr. Lungu’s candidacy is a superficial distraction from the deeper, systemic issues plaguing the nation.
President Hakainde Hichilema may have secured a short-term political victory, but he is on a collision course with the Zambian people. The real battle will take place in 2026, when frustrated citizens, tired of empty gestures and economic mismanagement, will likely vote him out of office.
Political Moves Are No Substitute for Economic Solutions
While barring former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu from participating in the 2026 elections may be celebrated as a political milestone, it does not equate to progress for Zambia. A government should not rely on political brinkmanship to secure its future. True leadership is measured by its ability to tackle systemic challenges and uplift citizens’ livelihoods—not by undermining opponents.
In a functioning democracy, the focus should always be on improving citizens’ quality of life through economic stability, job creation, and social progress. Eliminating political rivals neither builds schools nor powers industries. Instead of focusing on strategies to suppress the opposition, President Hichilema’s administration must redirect its energy to policies that can drive tangible development, reduce poverty, and foster unity. Political maneuvers do not heal the wounds of a nation struggling under the weight of economic decline.
Load-Shedding: A Crisis That Cannot Be Ignored
Zambians have endured the crippling effects of load-shedding, with power outages disrupting homes, businesses, and schools. This ongoing energy crisis is not just an inconvenience; it is a significant barrier to Zambia’s economic growth. Industries struggle to meet production targets, small businesses face closure, and students are deprived of opportunities to learn and thrive.
President Hichilema’s focus on blocking a political opponent does nothing to solve this crisis. What Zambia needs is a comprehensive energy policy that addresses generation deficits, encourages renewable energy investment, and ensures consistent power supply. Without resolving the energy crisis, Zambia’s vision for economic growth and industrialization will remain a pipe dream.
Skyrocketing Cost of Living
The high cost of living in Zambia continues to strain households. Prices for essential goods and services—rent, groceries, healthcare, transportation, and education—have risen to unsustainable levels. Families are forced to make difficult sacrifices, and many can barely afford the basics for survival. The situation highlights glaring deficiencies in the social safety net and the urgent need for economic reforms.
Rather than addressing these critical challenges, the government’s focus on blocking former President Dr. Edgar Lungu’s candidacy demonstrates misplaced priorities. Zambians need policies that create jobs, control inflation, and ensure that basic commodities are affordable. Failing to address these issues will only deepen economic inequality and public discontent.
Fuel Prices and Inflation: A National Struggle
The relentless rise in fuel prices has become a symbol of Zambia’s economic mismanagement. Higher transportation costs, increased production expenses, and rising public transport fares have exacerbated inflation, making goods and services even more expensive. Businesses struggle to remain viable, and households are left to absorb the financial shock.
Blocking Dr. Lungu from running for office in 2026 will not stabilize fuel prices or relieve the financial pressure on citizens. Leadership requires proactive measures to address global market fluctuations, diversify energy sources, and reduce dependence on imports. Ignoring these realities only compounds the suffering of ordinary Zambians.
Mealie Meal: A National Staple Beyond Reach
Mealie meal, the cornerstone of Zambian diets, remains unaffordable for many families. The high price of this essential commodity is emblematic of the broader food security crisis facing the nation. A government that cannot ensure the availability and affordability of basic foodstuffs fails in its primary duty to its citizens.
Instead of focusing on political power plays, the Hichilema administration must implement agricultural policies that reduce production costs, support local farmers, and stabilize the price of staple foods. Anything less is a betrayal of the people’s trust.
Divisive Tactics Undermine National Unity
President Hakainde Hichilema must understand that barring Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu from participating in the 2026 general elections will not dismantle his support base. Dr. Lungu’s followers will rally behind candidates he endorses, and his influence will persist. Attempting to eliminate a political rival through “legal” means only risks alienating large sections of the population, sowing resentment, and deepening political divides.
Such actions highlight a leadership that prioritizes rivalry over reconciliation and national progress. By avoiding direct electoral confrontation with Dr. Lungu, President Hichilema reveals a lack of confidence in his ability to win based on merit. Instead of divisive strategies, Zambia needs leaders who can unify the country, foster cooperation, and build a foundation for sustainable growth.
Winning the Battle but Losing the War
While President Hichilema may have won a political battle by blocking former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu from contesting the 2026 election, the war is far from over. The true test will come when the Zambian people cast their votes in 2026. Burdened by load-shedding, fuel prices, high mealie meal costs, and other economic hardships, they are unlikely to reward a government that has prioritized political games over governance.
Zambians will demand a leadership that addresses their needs, uplifts their communities, and restores their dignity. This leadership will not come from political posturing but from a genuine commitment to economic reform, social justice, and national development.
Conclusion
Blocking former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu from contesting in the 2026 election is a futile effort, as his influence will still play a significant role in the upcoming elections. He can only be stopped in his “grave,” which is also unlikely, as even in death, his legacy would continue to wield influence.
President Hakainde Hichilema must recognize that this stance is ineffective. Dr. Lungu remains a pivotal figure in Zambian politics, and his absence from the ballot will not diminish his impact. Whoever he endorses will effectively serve as his political representative, ensuring that his presence is felt regardless. In essence, “alebwelelapo”—his influence will return in full force.
Rather than focusing on sidelining a political rival, President Hichilema should confront the real issues and challenges facing Zambia. The people deserve genuine solutions to their struggles—not empty gestures of political maneuvering.
Ghana, South Africa, Britain, America are all countries where inflation and the cost of living has far outstripped incomes. The lingring “bad taste” of covid; economists suggest. In Asia Bangaladesh, Sri Lanka are two countries where this phenomenon hit the hardest. But of the developing world affected by the cost of living gap, is the fact that most of these countries borrowed more than they could afford to pay.
Loadshedding, like a 22inch single this young lady harps on in hope that it would justify her point of view. Zesco under PF employed and paid people who never showed up for a days work. Ghost workers. To pay these people and give PF cars, it borrowed. That debt like most that governmeny obtained came due. And ba “kadancer” was employed as Bank Governor to address the issue. And we all know the story. You can not be trained as “a tick and batching man” to “analysing and creating credit” its night and day. Even if one was to suggest adapting a skill set. Some have to be endowed after one has gone to school for it. Like our friend Dame Dambisa, from Chemistry at UNZA to economics ku ba sungu.
So Madam Josephine you maybe paid per word to write up on thr same old tired points. Aside from loadshedding a weather driven phenomenon, all the issues you raise are tied to PF and the debt they acquired. Also Ask yourself if Dan Pule was not instigated to start the court case by Lungu? As for the court to hear all these cases on the same matter, the questions asked have varied in each case. To which there is a latin word for not litigating the same matter and expecting a different outcome. The questions Chizombe asked was different from Pule, Kapalasa (and the matter was thrown out as the question was attended to in the Pule matter) and the foundation.
So before you come here and prove how much of a Smart Alice you are. Try critical thought. Look at the facts presented. Weigh them against your perception and see where you are wrong and are just being used as took for misinformation. We heard the facts for ourselves. Chizombe was the plainfit. Lungu was one of the Respondents. All the innuendo in the world will not prove that HH had a hand in this matter. Its just people like you speculating and casting aspiration. As for the bill. Chizombe like me is a popper. He paid his lawyer. But remember in the earlier case he was awarded costs against Lungu. As gentlemen that lawyers are. Am sure between him and his lawyer after presenting his bill to Lungu and being paid. Have called it even and a day.
So madam, stop playing a game we all know your aptitude can not match. The real person holding the pen has been warned. And every paper has a trail.
At least it will give the nation time and space to concentrate on addressing the filthy mess your boss created for this beautiful country during his heinous seven year misrule. And we hope this is your last noise and that you will now wisely spend the remaining nervous energy in you to console and advise your political model in his plan B.
Aagh Emmanuel. You are back. I was wondering what became of you!!! Were you still waiting for the “chaos” and “death to our democracy” that you prophesied? Sorry that you are disappointed. it seems a good number of Zambians want to move on to dwelling on the challenges that are before us. Let those who would aspire to form government propose viable approaches, alternate to what is currently being done. We the voters will then evaluate. Hopefully silly season is over now.
Allowing Edgar Lungu to contest future presidential elections would not be a solution either.
I thought you were intelligent enough to note that the concourt case was not solving economic problems but a constitution issue.
It is very strange that she has failed to differentiate the two, especially given that she pretends to be well-schooled.
Great point!
Bwamba it’s taken you two days to come to terms with the obvious, ya how? You’ve gone back to writing your hopelessly long articles under your solola alias, you’ll knock out eventually. Ask afuledi matako, he’s now given up on such rantings, so will you!!
Welcome back “Ms. Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma”. I trust you have had the chance to look at the Constitutional Court ruling and weigh it against your previous articles.
I was hoping that you would start by punching holes in the judgement unlike your earlier stance of criticising before you heard the arguments of the learned judges. Like I said earlier, we all had a chance to listen to the judgement first hand and not the kind of twisted legal arguments you were presenting.
The judgement wasn’t meant to cure economic ills, it was meant to correct a glaring injustice commited by your Mr. Lungu’s judiciary. That is why the issue refused to go away despite the efforts of your PF crowd.
Ms. Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma, patiently wait for 2026 then we can again hear from you after the elections. My take is, you are in for another shock.
Well articulated indeed. I hope she will read this and reflect on her misconceptions.
In fact chagwa did not only abuse Judiciary, also Parliament and cabinet. Remember that chagwa’ cabinet approved to expand the Zambian embassy in Turkey, and off someone went. chagwa approved $189 M for Ndola-Muf Road and many other projects that did not take off.