“BLOOD MONEY!” – Chinese Mine Pays $6,500 After Killing Zimbabwean Worker



By BoldTruth Staff



Shock and outrage have gripped Zimbabwe after Zhuhe Shuwai Mine, a Chinese owned company, reportedly paid just US$6,500 to the family of Fungai Nhau, a local worker shot dead by a Chinese national on the mine’s premises.





Witnesses say Nhau was gunned down during a dispute, sparking fury and renewed calls for justice. The small payout has been condemned by locals as “insulting” and “a mockery of human life.”





Community leaders are demanding the immediate arrest of the shooter and tougher government action against abusive foreign employers.





“This is not compensation, it’s an attempt to buy silence,” one angry activist said. “Zimbabweans deserve justice, not blood money.”