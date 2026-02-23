BLOODBATH IN JALISCO: ‘EL MENCHO’ GUNNED DOWN IN ARMY STRIKE



Mexico’s most feared drug lord is dead.



Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, the elusive leader of the notorious Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was killed on February 22, 2026, during a high-intensity military operation in Jalisco, according to official reports.





The dramatic takedown came after cartel operatives unleashed fiery roadblocks across the region, torching vehicles in a desperate bid to halt advancing troops. Heavy clashes followed as Mexican forces moved in to dismantle what authorities described as the cartel’s command structure.





President Claudia Sheinbaum hailed the mission as a “surgical and definitive strike,” though the scale of retaliation suggests CJNG fighters were bracing for a major confrontation.





The operation comes just weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump designated the CJNG a Foreign Terrorist Organization, paving the way for deeper intelligence cooperation and drone support between Washington and Mexico.



More details are expected as the dust settles.