FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



BM8/ ECL MOVEMENT STATEMENT ON KATOTOBWE’S RESIGNATION FROM PARLIAMENT



The decision by Luapula Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon Chanda Katotobwe, to resign from his parliamentary seat following his acceptance to stand on the ticket of Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) should force all MPs in similar circumstances to immediately vacate Parliament





At a time when the sanctity of our Constitution is increasingly being tested, Hon Katotobwe has acknowledged that his adoption by PEP constitutes crossing the floor as provided in the Constitution and as previously ruled by Courts of law.





The Constitution of Zambia is very clear, a Member of Parliament who defects from the political party that sponsored them forfeits their seat.





This provision is not decorative. It exists to preserve the integrity of the electoral mandate and to ensure that the will of the people is not subverted through political opportunism.





It is therefore deeply concerning that several MPs such as Leader of the Opposition Hon Robert Chabinga and others continue to hold on to their seats, illegally drawing salaries and allowances.





Their continued stay in Parliament raises serious legal and moral questions, and undermines public confidence in our democratic institutions.



Katotobwe has shown that leadership is not about clinging to office, but about doing what is right, even when it comes at personal and political cost





His action exposes the glaring inconsistency and selective application of the law that has allowed others to remain in office in clear violation of constitutional provisions.





We therefore challenge all MPs who have defected to other political parties to immediately follow the example set by Katotobwe.





The time for excuses and legal gymnastics is over. The Constitution must be respected in both word and spirit.





Zambians deserve a Parliament that is lawful, legitimate, and anchored on principle, not one sustained by convenience and impunity.





Hon Katotobwe has done the honourable thing. We now await to see how the Speaker Ms Nellie Mutti who herself swore to protect the Constitution will handle the matter of the said MPs which is before her.



Issued by



Elias Kamanga

Chairperson, Information and Publicity