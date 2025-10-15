BOBBY EAST TO SUE ONLINE PLATFORMS FOR SAYING HE ASKED YO MAPS FOR MONEY BUT HE REFUSED





Rapper Bobby East has threatened to sue online platforms for saying that last year he asked for money from Yo Maps but but his request was turned down.



“I now understand why the cyber law exists. Get your lawyers on the phone It’s going to be a long week,” said Bobby East in the post.





Two online platforms Zambia Reports and Zedwap have since taken down the posts they made.



Zambia Reports have issued an apology, said they were quoting Zedwap, and acknowledged that the information was false and needed fact-checking before sharing, something they promised to do in the future.





Meanwhile, Zedwap said they quoted him in a “misleading way,” and their post did not represent his actual words or views. They apologized, took responsibility, and promised to share verified information in the future.





An attempt by a social user to have Bobby East just letting it slide in his comment section received a big “NO” as a response.

