Bobi Wine Claims Assault by Security Forces During Campaign Tour

Uganda’s opposition presidential candidate, Bobi Wine, has alleged that he and several members of his campaign team were beaten by security forces while canvassing support in the northern part f the country, in what he describes as a growing pattern of political intimidation ahead of the January 15 presidential election.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, is making his second attempt to unseat President Yoweri Museveni, 81, after finishing second in the 2021 polls.

The pop-star-turned-politician said the latest violence underscores the increasingly hostile environment in which the opposition is campaigning.