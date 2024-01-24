Bobi Wine documentary bags Oscar nomination

A documentary showcasing the opposition campaign waged by Ugandan singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine against the regime of President Yoweri Museveni has been nominated for an Oscar award.

Bobi Wine: The People’s President is nominated for the best documentary feature film alongside four other documentaries, including Tunisian documentary Four Daughters.

“It is such a humbling moment to see the Ugandan story make it to the Academy Awards – the most prestigious and significant awards in the world,” Bobi Wine said on X.

“Today the fight for democracy in Uganda and around the world lives on. Thank you for this recognition!”

Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, lost to President Museveni in the 2021 presidential elections.

Allegations that the vote was manipulated led to countrywide protests by opposition supporters.

Human rights groups say that security forces killed dozens and arrested thousands of other protestors during the election period.

Bobi Wine himself has been arrested and detained multiple times for criticising Mr Museveni’s rule.

On Tuesday, security forces ended a five-day blockade at his home.

Security forces had taken the measure to stop the opposition politician from participating in a planned protest.

President Museveni, who has led Uganda since 1986, is accused by critics of stifling dissent.

He has repeatedly denied the claims and maintained that Uganda is a democratic country.

Ethiopia open to dialogue over Somaliland deal – official

BBC Monitoring

The world through its media

Ethiopian national security adviser Redwan Hussien has said that Addis Ababa was “willing to listen to friends” in a bid to de-escalate tensions with Somalia over a controversial port deal with the self-declared republic of Somaliland.

“As part of our commitment, we shall redouble our effort to ensure a better understanding. Will listen to friends for a possible coordination of efforts lowering rhetoric,” Mr Redwan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Will continue striving to steadily reach at a conclusion with amicable considerations which benefit all,” he added.

On Monday, Mr Redwan criticised meddling by “opportunistic external actors” in the row between Somalia and Ethiopia.

The remarks were perceived as aimed at Egypt, which has warned against threats to Somalia’s sovereignty.

The row was triggered by Ethiopia signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Somaliland early this month.

The deal gives landlocked Ethiopia access to a seaport for military and commercial purposes.