Leadership – Ethics & Morality – Dickson Jere

Leadership – Ethics & Morality

By Dickson Jere

Exactly two years ago – 29th April 2022 – President Hakainde Hichilema made some important remarks concerning his leadership and family. He pointed out that non of his children will ever be allowed to get a job in government while he is serving as President.

He said: “My children have been stopped by me and wife from working for government. None of them work for the government. Why? It is to leave space for your children and yourself to work for government”.

The President went on to explain that his children are already privileged by virtue of him being Head of State and therefore space must be given to others.

Powerful statement by the President. This should have set a tone for all those working under him.

You see, sometimes, those below try to appease their leaders by doing favours for them such as appointing their relatives into certain jobs in order to secure their trust and loyalty.

President Rupiah Banda had just been alerted that one of his sons had been “appointed” on a board in the energy sector. He was highly qualified for the job. However, the President – who didn’t know about the appointment – immediately ordered for his removal before the announcement was made.

“Even though I had no role in this, the buck stops at me,” the President said, adding that “other people’s” children should also get these government jobs.

He also made an important point. “What will happen when I am gone?”

Off course, the child will target of unnecessary ridicule and attack by the next leadership. His or her competence will always be in doubt (regardless) because of the perception that the job was given on account of being a child of the boss.

Legally, there is nothing that stops children of leaders from getting jobs in government. You can even argue about them being qualified and competent. But that is besides the point! It is just unethical and immoral to do so. Such appointments create unnecessary problems especially for the future of the same children.

How will they be supervised? By their parents?

How will they be disciplined?

Can you fire the child of your boss?

The position taken by President Hakainde Hichilema on this subject matter is the correct one in my view. When in public jobs, keep the children and spouses away from your institutions. Or better find them jobs elsewhere where you will not be conflicted.