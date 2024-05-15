HH PUSHES BAD LAW TO PROTECT SEED GROWERS, AND OUTLAW TRADITIONAL SEED VARIETIES- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
HH PUSHES BAD LAW TO PROTECT SEED GROWERS, AND OUTLAW TRADITIONAL SEED VARIETIES
A law to protect giant agribusiness and seed growers like Monsanto is underway.
The draft law designed to repeal the Plant Breeder’s Rights Act, 2007
(Act No. 18 of 2007) will create the Seed Control and Certification Institute and will outlaw unregistered varieties, such as traditional seeds, from being planted in Zambia.
Further the law will protect, guarantee and secure the rights of plant breeders.
Plant breeders are basically genetic engineers and their main objective is to improve crops by utilizing different breeding techniques.
But leading seed company Monsanto has been sued several times for selling GMO strains to poorer countries, but ultimately the quality of the crop was less, meaning the farmers actually ended up losing money by switching to the Montsanto strain rather than making money.
Further the farmers were tied to use the seeds than any other breed.
You don’t have to be a farmer to see the harm and monopoly that this law will create in Zambia.
He who controls your food, controls you. If you can’t grow what you eat, you become a slave to whoever grows the foods..the grower depends on the seeds.
Growing seeds will become a singular and monopolistic undertaking to control the value chain.
HH does not mean we’ll for Zambia. What matters for himself are big business interests and the indirect personal financial interest he is able to draw from them. HH is not a patriotic Zambia and far from being either a nationalist or pan-Africanist. His appetite for money for himself is what is sinking his UPND government.
I meant to write: HH does not mean well for Zambia. What matters for himself are big foreign business interests and the indirect personal financial interest he is able to draw from them. HH is not a patriotic Zambian and far from being a nationalist or pan-Africanist. His insatiable appetite for money for himself is what is sinking his UPND government. Another 5 years of HH after 2026 would sound a death knell for mother Zambia. Zambia deserves better than having HH at the helm. He is too much of a dirty dealer whether with our minerals or anything else.