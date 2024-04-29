How petty PF, UKWA and Ambassador of lies are:

1)We have 1000 solar power investment deal, UKWA looks at a young lady being promoted at ZESCO

2) We had Shaft 28 dewatering and thousands of jobs created in Luanshya, they look at bees

3) We have the re – ignition of Mopani with production of 200,000 tonnes of copper per year and the relaunch of the Copperbelt, UKWA looks at whether such a deal should go to Parliament or not

4) We have thousands of Kwacha residents in Kitwe receiving first flushable toilets in 60 years, UKWA looks at it as unimportant

5) We have Kuomboka being graced by traditional leadership for the first time in it’s history, UKWA says the Litunga should have invited the President. Then UKWA receives a thunderous welcome by two cadres in Mongu

UKWA will not take away the jobs at the Solar plant Kitwe, 28 Shaft Luanshya and Mopani Mines, nor will residents ever drown in pit latrines in Kwacha and suffer from cholera anymore.

In all this, it is UKWA looking bad, they are the biggest losers because the jobs stay!