UPND WILL SOON BE HISTORY – KABIMBA

The UPND government will soon be history because it has failed to satisfy people’s expectations, Wynter Kabimba, the Economic Front president has said.

Mr Kabimba said the UPND will suffer a defeat come 2026 because it has failed to address the concerns of Zambians which is the high cost of living. He said the ruling party should therefore prepare to suffer the same fate in 2026 like the PF did in 2021.

Mr Kabimba, a State Counsel, said in an interview yesterday that Zambians have been crying about the high cost of mealie-meal yet UPND has not paid attention