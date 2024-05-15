Liswaniso responds to Emmanuel Mwamba’s HH booing remarks

Liswaniso responds to Emmanuel’s HH booing remarks

The Patriotic Front’s (PF) Desperate Attempt to Dent President Hichilema’s Image Will Not Distract from Their Own Failures

The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has noted with disdain the latest false claims by Emmanuel Mwamba, a former Ambassador and staunch PF supporter, that President Hakainde Hichilema was booed at Heroes Stadium. This is a blatant lie and a desperate attempt to divert attention from the PF’s own failures and rejection by the Zambian people.

President Hichilema’s call for unity and dialogue at Heroes Stadium was a testament to his commitment to putting Zambia first and working towards a better future for all citizens. This is in stark contrast to the PF’s divisive rhetoric and hate-filled agenda, which has only served to polarize the nation and undermine our progress.

The PF’s aversion to progressive talks and their pride in hate and hallucinations are well-documented. Their orchestrated attempts to dent President Hichilema’s image are a daily agenda, fueled by their rejection in the democratic elections. Emmanuel Mwamba’s falsehoods about the stadium incident are a desperate attempt to force a rejected administration on Zambians.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema is working tirelessly under challenging circumstances, including drought, food scarcity, load shedding, and dwindling income levels. Despite these challenges, his government has achieved significant successes, including economic reforms, debt restructuring, investment promotion, social welfare programs, infrastructure development, transparency, and accountability, diplomatic achievements, green initiatives, education enhancement, and healthcare improvements.

The nation demands constructive dialogue and collective efforts to address the challenges ahead, rather than perpetuating falsehoods and divisive rhetoric. We will not be swayed by the PF’s desperate attempts to distract us from our progress. We will continue to put Zambia first and work towards a better future for all citizens.

ISSUED BY: GILBERT LISWANISO

UPND NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRMAN