LETTER TO KENETH DAVID KAUNDA:Puppets takes Over-Innocent Phiri

LETTER TO KENETH DAVID KAUNDA:

Puppets takes Over.

Comrades!

As a Patriot just like some of you allow me to send the following letter as we remember the life of our founding father Dr. KK.

Dear Comrade Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda, it has been three years since you left us, and today you are being praised by we your Children, grand children, friends and Brothers.

1. As I write this letter to you I wish to report to you that the People you intrusted with the responsibility of taking care of the affairs of our Country and the continent of Africa have again assembled in various places claiming they are remembering your legacy and yet they don’t believe in your humanism, Pan Africanism or indeed the spirit of ubuntu 😭

2. Supper Ken, as we called you, I wish to report to you that your prophesy has come to pass. The Colonialists you fault with your comrades in arms abena Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, their Children are coming back in the name of investors Courtesy of our President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema supported by his Women and men in government.

3. Comrade KK, I further wish to report to you that all the Industries you left are no longer existing and yet those claiming to be leaders say they are working day and night to transform our lives.

4. Dear KK and Mama Betty Kaunda, President HH who demonized his predecessor over borrowed funds he has continued doing so while postponding the debt repaying to the future generations.

5. KK, we the Poor are still being told to tighten our belts while they in offices are enjoying free fuel, accommodation, and traveling allowances for the job we employed them to do. They drink treated food, treated Water something did not do during their campaigns.

6. Comrade KK & Mama Betty I remember very well that during your tenure in office you declined your Boys and Girls in government (Ministers, PSs, Director etc) as you called them never to do business while still serving using the law known as ” Leadership Code”. True to that, your Boys and Girls served us with humanity and this applied to your own biological Children Such Cde Panji, Cheswa, Kambarage, Kaweche not forgetting my good friend elder Brother in the name of Tilyenji KaundaTJ as I love calling him. They all left State House without Mansions nor Cars.

7. Cde KK and Mama Betty I’m here to tell you that the current Boys and Girls in offices have gone on rampage giving jobs to each other, their relatives , nieces , Wives, and friends as well as promotions and when we querry them they arrogantly tell us that “there is nothing Wrong “😭 It is their time to eat.

8. Dear Comrades KK & Mama Betty, the current Politicians have turned electoral polls as sensus to determine which tribe is larger than the other😭I wish you came back for a 15 minutes supper Ken with your fellow Patriots such as Modibo, Kamudzu , Joshua, Patrice, Garve etc and return to your grace thereafter.

9. Comrade Kaunda, you may wish to know that in an effort to imitate you or rather beat your legacy the new dawn government and President Hichilema have introduced what they call free education, unfortunately the Children to the Ministers, PSs, Ambassadors, Directors are not being taken to such Schools all because the free education they have given us is free of knowledge. I now wish to humbly appeal on their behalf that you can help them with the free education script you used during your time. Further you will be shocked that even when they get sick they don’t get treated locally and yet they are telling us the poor Citizens that medical drugs is well stocked in the health facilities.

Cde KK, I recall very well that yourself you died from within our Hospitals.

10. Cde KK they have told us we don’t have the capacity to run the Mines, builds roads and shopping Malls and yet UNZA graduates engineers every day😭

11. Comrade KK, I further wish to inform you that your sacrifice is being demonized because the current People claiming to be leaders are saying Zambia was in wrong hands since Independence.

12. The institution you helped transformed from a Police force to Police Service in the 19th Century about, it’s charrecteritics has remained the same just like a Chameleon changes it’s colours but not behavior.

13. Super Ken, when we speak to these facts facts we are being arrested by, insulted in the same manner you and your boys and Girls were humiliated by the Colonizers. However, we have told them that we are strong.

14. Comrades, KK and Mama Betty, if you came back you will be shocked that the majority of those who have betrayed your legacy are the ones in fore front giving powerful speeches about you. In short they have turned your Memorial Services as their platforms to mobilize for their next elections.

15. Shamelessly, your village Lubwa by now should have been turned into a Messium for tourism unfortunately they have even betrayed your father’s Burial site in Chinsali a place where President HH and his entourage have congregated from. When asked about these hard questions they tell us such place will only be transformed when funds are made available 😭 and yet they are rewarding each other millions and thousands in the name of compensations and yet you and your Boys and Girls you never demanded for any comansation for fight you fault.

16. Super Ken, you Preached about Peace, Love and Unity but I wish to report to you that President HH and former President ECL are not friends at all. The last time they sat together was during this very day the time you died. From time to time we hear new terms such as “lmingalato, Kutumpa uko, all wish you can rise from the dead and unite our two Statement and later go back perhaps 😭

17. During your time you demonstration on the need to have young People (Youths) in government because you had a strong belief we the youths of Africa. Super Ken, please that the story line has completely changed, the People you considered as retirees have been exhumed and put back in these Public offices rendering the future of a black Child blaired. All because they financially sponsored elections victory.

18. Comrade KK and Mama Betty, you may wish to note that the profession you dearly respect that of a Teacher has been reduced to nothing in the current dispensation. Your fellow Teachers are living in poor houses, poor Salaries , Head Teachers do not even have Personal to holder Cars because they have choosen to respect a District Commissioner a Political Party cadre, PS cadre etc. Your Teachers have cried foul and no one is hearing them.

19. Comrades KK and Mama Betty Kaunda, if you cane back for a moment and gave it a critical but closer look into the Independence and autonomy of the three arms of government namely; the Judiciary, Legislature and the Executive Mmm🤔 I sometimes feel like never to wake up the following morning. A serious capture.

20. You taught our Parents about the back to the land concept in an effort to hence food Production or Security. And you further said Maize or Nshima shall be our stable food, Sir we are being told that eat Casava or we should rather stop reproduction that we don’t bother the government 😭

21. The KK 11 National or Chipolopolo it is

something you may not want to discuss but one thing for sure confusion is everywhere Comrade Kaunda.

In short we are on our own.

Please kindly share this letter with Thomas Sankara, Chris Harne, Mugabe Keita etc.

Sign out👏

Innocent Phiri – IP

#Pan- Africanist & African Affairs Deputy President (Zambian Chapter)

Ooh my Africa!!!