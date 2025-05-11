Ugandan opposition leader and pop star Bobi Wine has announced his candidacy for the 2026 presidential election, set for January.





Wine, 43, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, will again challenge President Yoweri Museveni, who is expected to seek re-election at age 80.





Wine, who came second in the disputed 2021 race, accused the government of electoral fraud and violence.





In his latest statement, he called the election a “fighting opportunity” to challenge corruption and authoritarianism.





He also criticized Western silence on Uganda’s human rights abuses. If elected, Wine pledges to restore political freedoms and combat corruption. #DWAfrica #Uganda