Bobi Wine urges ‘moral uprising’ against Uganda’s Museveni

Uganda’s opposition leader, Bobi Wine, has called for civil disobedience and what he called a “moral uprising” against President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power for 38 years.

In an interview with the news channel France 24, he said he feared for his life because the regime was bent on eliminating all challenges.

A film documenting Bobi Wine’s presidential bid in 2021 has just been nominated for an Academy award at the year’s Oscars ceremonies.

His political party, the National Unity Platform, filed a case with the high court in Kampala on Tuesday to compel security agencies to release 18 of its supporters who’ve been missing since the unrest during the 2021 election campaign.