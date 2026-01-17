BOBI WINE URGES UGANDANS TO REJECT ELECTION RESULTS



#SDN 16 January 2026



KAMPALA – Opposition leader and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has called on Ugandans to reject the election results currently being announced, accusing the government of manipulating the vote.





Bobi Wine described the ruling authorities as a “criminal regime,” claiming the figures being released do not reflect the will of the people. He said there is no transparency in the tallying process and questioned the source of the results.





“Nobody knows where they are getting those figures from,” Bobi Wine said, urging citizens to remain alert and resist what he termed electoral fraud as the country awaits final official results.