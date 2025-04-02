Bogus Judicial Service Commission Advertisement: A Cover-Up for Hakainde Hichilema’s Tribal Appointments- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Bogus Judicial Service Commission Advertisement: A Cover-Up for Hakainde Hichilema’s Tribal Appointments





By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



The recent advertisement by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) inviting qualified individuals to apply for judicial positions is nothing but a sham. Reliable sources reveal that this so-called recruitment process is merely a cover-up for President Hakainde Hichilema’s predetermined tribal appointments.





The Real Plan: A Pre-Approved List



Before the advertisement was even published, a list of 20 names exclusively from the Zambezi region had already been prepared at State House and sent to the Ministry of Justice. The original plan was for the Minister of Justice to present these names to Parliament for ratification. However, realizing that the list’s tribal bias would be too obvious, the government opted to delay its submission and stage a deceptive public recruitment process instead.





This advertisement therefore serves no real purpose other than to mislead the public into believing that a transparent selection process is underway. In reality, the appointments have already been made behind closed doors based on tribal considerations.





A Strategic Judicial Takeover



Among those on the predetermined list is Mr. Akafumba, who was recently removed from his position as Permanent Secretary. Reliable sources suggest that he is being positioned for an appointment to either the Court of Appeal or the Supreme Court, with the ultimate goal of making him Deputy Chief Justice or even Chief Justice.





This strategic placement is not about merit but about ensuring that the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) tightens its grip on key judicial institutions, including the Constitutional Court, the High Court, the Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court.





The Hidden Agenda: 2026 Election Petitions



The UPND’s actions reveal a calculated plan to manipulate the judiciary ahead of the 2026 general elections. With their growing unpopularity and an almost certain defeat looming, they are desperate to position loyalists in key judicial roles to influence potential election petitions.





The objective is clear. If they cannot win at the ballot box, they want to control the courts to secure their stay in power through legal maneuvers.





A Threat to Zambia’s Democracy



The judiciary is meant to be independent and impartial, yet under President Hichilema’s leadership, it is being weaponized for political survival. This bogus recruitment drive by the JSC is an insult to Zambians who expect fairness, professionalism, and integrity in judicial appointments. It exposes the UPND government’s disregard for democratic principles and the rule of law.





My Appeal to the Conscience of the MPs



I urge Members of Parliament not to ratify the pre-approved list. The list that will be presented for ratification must reflect national character in terms of tribe, region, and gender. In any advanced democracy where transparency exists, nominees for parliamentary ratification must be subjected to public scrutiny and interviews. A mere advertisement is not enough if the candidates are not subjected to rigorous examination.





Conclusion



The Judicial Service Commission’s advertisement is nothing but a smokescreen designed to deceive the Zambian people. The real appointments have already been decided, with tribal bias as the main selection criterion.





As the 2026 elections approach, Zambians must remain vigilant against such political schemes that threaten the very foundation of democracy. A fair and independent judiciary is crucial for national stability, and it must not be hijacked for political gain.