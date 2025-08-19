Boko Haram founder’s son reportedly arrested in Chad



By: TRT Afrika



A young son of Boko Haram’s founder has been arrested in Chad, where he was allegedly leading a terrorist cell, according to both an intelligence source and a former member of Boko Haram.

Mohammed Yusuf was arrested alongside five other suspected members of the terrorist group, which was founded in neighbouring Nigeria a few years before his birth. His father, Mohammed Yusuf, founded the terrorist organisation.

Boko Haram has sown terror around the Lake Chad region for around 15 years, and has mounted increasingly brazen attacks on villages and military bases in recent months.

Chadian police confirmed having arrested six Boko Haram members but could not say if one of them was the older Yusuf’s son.

