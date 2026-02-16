‘Bombshell’ Blessed Geza burial set for today

Controversial former Zanu-PF Central Committee member Blessed Runesu Geza, popularly known as “Bombshell,” is being buried today at his homestead in Sanyati, Mashonaland West province.

Geza, a liberation war veteran and former Member of Parliament for Sanyati, died on February 6, 2026, in South Africa after battling an undisclosed illness. He had been living in the neighbouring country since February 2025, where he launched fierce attacks against President Emmerson Mnangagwa over alleged plans to extend his stay in office beyond his constitutionally mandated second term, set to end in 2028.

His remains were repatriated to Zimbabwe over the weekend, with a memorial service held in Harare ahead of today’s burial at Chenjiri Farm in the Moyo Musande area of Sanyati.

Geza had been declared a fugitive after facing multiple criminal charges, including allegations linked to terrorism, following calls for mass protests demanding Mnangagwa’s resignation. In March 2025, he was expelled from Zanu-PF after publicly accusing the President of corruption, nepotism, treason and betraying the ideals of the liberation struggle.

Born in 1943, Geza died in exile despite being recognised by Zanu-PF as a liberation war hero. His death marks the end of a turbulent chapter in Zimbabwe’s post-independence political landscape.

Source – newzimbabwe