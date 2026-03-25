BOMSHELL: Jack Smith evidence shows Trump may have stolen classified docs to profit from his businesses





Special counsel Jack Smith compiled evidence suggesting Donald Trump selectively retained hundreds of classified documents tied directly to his global business ventures after leaving the White House in January 2021, and investigators identified personal financial gain as a likely motive for his refusal to return them, according to newly released case records reviewed by congressional investigators.





Among the most alarming revelations: Trump allegedly showed a classified map to passengers aboard a private aircraft, including his future chief of staff Susie Wiles, and held at least one document so sensitive that only six people in the entire federal government were legally authorized to view it.





A January 2023 internal progress memo from Smith’s office stated plainly that Trump held onto classified materials connected to his business interests, framing it as an established motive.

When FBI agents conducted an unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago in August 2022, they discovered hundreds of additional top secret pages Trump and his legal team had sworn were already returned to the government.





Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, cited the memo in a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi this week, demanding answers about what he called a deliberate cover-up of the evidence behind Trump’s document hoarding. Raskin wrote that the newly surfaced disclosures point to a sitting president who may have compromised national security for personal enrichment.





“This glimpse into the trove of evidence behind the coverup reveals a President of the United States who may have sold out our national security to enrich himself,” Raskin wrote.





The White House pushed back, with spokesperson Abigail Jackson dismissing the allegations as politically motivated and calling the Jack Smith investigation discredited.

Smith himself has remained largely silent under Justice Department restrictions preventing him from publicly discussing the evidence or conclusions contained in the unreleased second volume of his investigation.