BOOED KWACHA MP CHARLES MULENGA SHOULD JUST HAVE SHUT UP





It is now even more embarrassing that Charles Mulenga, apparently unpopular member of parliament, booed by some members of a church congregation thinks the act was stage managed.





With his kind of thinking, it is no wonder he got that reaction during a church service attended by Presisent Hakainde Hichilema in the constituency recently.





Here is why his claim is woeful, hare-brained. That episode of booing could only have been stage-managed if Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo was part of the scheme. For it was he who thought of the idea of introducing other leaders who accompanied President Hichilema.





The question is why would Matambo cooked up such a thing to embarrassing an MP, who was, is and probably will remain anonymous after 2021, who owes his election to the President and the UPND, than his own personality or achievements?





After Mulenga’s lame claim that the booing was stage-managed, the leadership of the UPND must have taken note and are now more convinced they should find a replacement to contest for that seat in 2021.





Silence could have won MP Mulenga some sympathy. His puny fight-back has just exposed him to more attention and greater scrutiny.



Bye bye!

