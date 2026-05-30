BORDERLESS AFRICA! MALema DEMANDS VISA-FREE CONTINENT AS HE BLASTS ATTACKS ON AFRICAN MIGRANTS



Julius Malema has ignited fierce debate after calling for a completely visa-free Africa, declaring that Africans must be free to live, work and travel anywhere on the continent without restrictions.





Speaking passionately about African unity, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader condemned attacks on African migrants in South Africa, insisting that violence against fellow Africans “can never be justified.” Malema argued that poor Africans are not enemies, but victims of the same economic hardship, unemployment and exploitation created by deep inequality across the continent.





He said Africa’s future depends on unity, solidarity and breaking down colonial-era borders that continue to divide African people. Malema’s comments come amid growing tensions over immigration, jobs and rising frustration in struggling communities.





Supporters praised his bold Pan-African vision, while critics warned that open borders could place even greater pressure on already strained economies and public services.