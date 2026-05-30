🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: Joe Rogan Turns Against Trump — And Questions the Iran War Narrative



Joe Rogan is making headlines after publicly questioning whether the recent conflict with Iran was used to shift attention away from the controversy surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files.





During a conversation with Theo Von on The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan suggested that major international conflicts have historically been used to overshadow domestic scandals. One of his most talked-about remarks was:





🗣️ “Look, the Epstein files come out, we go to war with Iran. It’s a good way to get people to stop talking about certain things.”





Rogan also compared the situation to accusations made during the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, reigniting debate across political circles.





The comments come at a sensitive moment for conservatives, as Rogan—who previously endorsed Trump—has become one of the most prominent voices criticizing both the Iran conflict and the handling of the Epstein files.





Adding fuel to the debate, a Data for Progress poll found that 52% of respondents believed the Iran war was at least partially used to distract from domestic issues, while 40% disagreed.



🔥 Is Rogan raising legitimate questions, or is this just another political controversy?