WADE AT 100! SENEGAL HONOURS DEMOCRACY GIANT AS SONKO LEADS TRIBUTES





Senegal erupted in emotion yesterday as newly elected President of the Senegal National Assembly and PASTEF leader Ousmane Sonko paid a powerful tribute to former President Abdoulaye Wade on his 100th birthday, calling him “one of the greatest fathers of Senegalese democracy.”





In a moving national message released on May 29, Sonko praised Wade’s historic role in shaping modern Senegal, saying the veteran statesman proved that “the will of the people can never be defeated.” Wade’s legendary political struggle led to Senegal’s first peaceful transfer of power in 2000 a landmark moment celebrated across Africa.





Although the Tabaski celebrations prevented a major state ceremony, millions of Senegalese were said to be honouring the centenarian through prayers and heartfelt tributes.





Sonko also revealed Wade personally encouraged and supported him during difficult political moments in 2017 and 2019, describing the elder statesman as a man who believed in empowering the next generation rather than fearing it.





He ended with an emotional prayer, asking Allah to continue protecting the man he affectionately calls “grandfather.”