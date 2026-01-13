“Both of you really helped me” Anthony Joshua pays tribute to friends who di£d in accident

Anthony Joshua has paid tribute to his friends who di£d while travelling with him in Nigeria.

The boxing star took to his Isntagram Stories to tag his late friends Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele’s Instagram accounts as he made a short post directed them.

Joshua wrote: “@HEALTHY_MINDSET X @SINA_EVOLVE

“THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING MY BROS

“BOTH OF YOU REALLY HELPED ME.

“I DON’T USE SOCIALS TO VOICE MY FEELINGS BUT I WANT TO SAU I AM THANKFUL FOR THE TIME THE BROS SPENT MITH ME.”

He added: “I just felt like saying it. If you don’t like it, try and do something about it.”

Sina Ghami was Anthony Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach while Latif “Latz” Ayodele was his personal trainer and a trusted part of his inner circle.

They both di£d on January 29 along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Nigeria while travelling with the professional boxer.