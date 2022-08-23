BOTHWELL NAMUSWA RETIRED IN NATIONAAL INTEREST

By Koswe Editors

One of the police officers retired in national interest was Bothwell Namuswa.

In December last year, after change of government, police in Lusaka arrested Bothwell Namuswa, still a senior Police officer for the shooting of a Kanyama resident in 2016.

Namuswa was charged with acts intended to cause grievous harm.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that Namuswa was alleged to have committed the offence in 2016.

“Police have arrested Mr Bothwell Namuswa aged 49 a Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Offense of Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm Contrary to Section 224 Subsection (a) of CAP 87 of the laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that, on 15th December 2016 at the Lusaka High Court, the accused did shoot at Peter Masani aged 39 of Kanyama Compound who was at the premises for a court hearing,” Mr Hamoonga stated.

He stated that the accused was briefly detained at Woodlands police station and has been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

On 13th August this year, Namuswa was retired in national interest.

The pictures of the shooting taken by The Post newspaper are attached hereto including one of him aiming his pistol at defenseless UPND cadres who were not even rioting but came to support HH at court.

Before joining the police, Namuswa was a student leader at UNZA and a stellar athlete in Zambia. He went on to be a Director of Sports in the police before he was promoted to operate from State House where he was working from at the time he shot at the UPND cadres.