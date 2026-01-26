BOTSWANA PAYS STUDENTS TO GO TO UNIVERSITY – HERE’S WHY AFRICA SHOULD COPY THIS





While most African students struggle with fees, accommodation, and survival—Botswana’s government PAYS them to attend university.





THE FACTS:



✅ P1,500/month ($114) for on-campus students

✅ P1,950/month ($144) for off-campus students

✅ EVERY tertiary student qualifies

✅ It’s not a loan—it’s FREE money





And President Duma Gideon Boko just promised to INCREASE it to P2,500/month ($190) for ALL tertiary students.





WHY BOTSWANA CAN DO THIS:



➡️ Diamonds + good governance = investment in people



➡️ They understand: Educated citizens = Prosperous nation





➡️ No corruption eating education budgets



➡️ Leadership that believes youth ARE the future, not just says it





COMPARE THIS TO THE REST OF AFRICA:



1️⃣ NIGERIA : Students protest unpaid allowances for months



2️⃣ KENYA : University funding crisis, mass dropouts





3️⃣ SOUTH AFRICA : #FeesMustFall protests, student debt crisis



4️⃣ GHANA : Students struggle to afford basic meals



Meanwhile Botswana students receive MONTHLY CASH to focus on their studies instead of survival.





THE MESSAGE:



This isn’t charity. It’s INVESTMENT.



Botswana ranks among Africa’s most stable, prosperous nations not by accident, but because they invest in human capital.



When you pay students to learn, you get:





➡️ Higher graduation rates

➡️ Less dropout due to poverty

➡️ Students focused on education, not hustling

➡️ Skilled workforce ready to build the nation





AFRICA, TAKE NOTE:



We have the resources. We lack the WILL and systems to use them for our people instead of foreign bank accounts.



Botswana proves African governments CAN prioritize citizens over corruption. It’s a CHOICE.





President Duma Boko is continuing this legacy. Students are waiting for that P2,500 increase, but even the current system is LIGHT YEARS ahead of most African nations.





If Botswana can do it, why can’t the rest of us?



Maybe because our leaders are too busy stealing what should go to students.



This is what good governance looks like. Africa, we can do better.



African hype media