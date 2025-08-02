BOTSWANA PRESIDENT, DUMA BOKO IMPRESSED WITH UNITED CAPITAL FERTILISER EXPANSION



August 1,2025



Chilanga-Botswana President Duma Boko has described the construction of United Capital Fertilizer Zambia Limited in Chilanga as a historic milestone for Africa.





President Boko, who is on a State Visit to Zambia, toured the facility today alongside his Zambian counterpart, President Hakainde Hichilema.



The United Capital Fertilizer plant is poised to become Africa’s second-largest urea manufacturing facility upon completion





During the tour, President Boko expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of the works at the site.



“This is a game-changer for the region and a symbol of Africa’s rise in industrial capacity,” he said.





President Hichilema had earlier commissioned the $600 million plant on April 28, 2023, as part of the government’s strategy to enhance food security and agro-industrial growth.





Chairperson of the Wonderful Group of Companies, Mr Gilbert Temba, revealed that the plant is already exporting 50 percent of its fertilizer production to markets across Africa.



“Our aim is not only to grow Zambia’s economy but also to create employment opportunities for our people,” he said.



Mr Temba disclosed that 10,000 Zambians have already been employed and that the number will double once phase two of the project is completed.





“The main aim is to grow the economy and create more employment for Zambians,” he said.



A company director further shared that the plant has started generating 85 megawatts of power from fertilizer waste and targets 700 megawatts within two years.





“This innovation is part of our vision to build a sustainable, energy-generating industrial complex,” he said.



President Hichilema, at the time of commissioning, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to achieving national food security through strategic investments like this.





The Chilanga-based plant is currently at 65 percent completion and will produce up to 800,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer annually.





United Capital Fertilizer Company Limited is a vertically integrated fertilizer enterprise producing Urea, DAP, NPK, and customised blends for African agriculture.



