Botswana Rejects Trump White House Invitation, Demands Talks at Home





Duma Boko has turned down an invitation from Donald Trump to visit the White House, insisting that any official discussions or business dealings should take place in Botswana.





President Boko emphasized that Botswana will no longer travel abroad to negotiate matters concerning its own natural resources. “Any party genuinely interested in doing business with Botswana should come here for talks,” he said, highlighting that buyers should approach sellers as a basic commercial principle.





The decision underscores Botswana’s increasingly assertive stance on sovereignty and resource diplomacy, signaling that the nation will control how and where negotiations over its natural wealth are conducted.