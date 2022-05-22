BOWMAN IS PLAYING THE UPND AND HH

Like we have said before and we say it again, Politics is an art. Those who have mastered it can even buy their way out of Jail.

Barely two hours after Bowman called out HH’s house as a Chicken run and toasting champagne to celebrate his illegal stunts, Bowman went back to his Political Library. He pulled the philosophy of forgiveness as a dice card to fix UPND and HH.

Let’s unpack the Bowman Politics of deception. In the first place Bowman issued a statement saying, my family has gone through hell, despite all this I forgive HH and I harbour no grudge against him. Now, the question you should ask yourself is, why is he apologizing to HH? Is it HH who sent ACC on him? Or he Broke the law? Why has he brought out the name of the President in his Criminal dealings? Here Bowman is literally undressing HH as a bad dictator who sends ACC and Police to arrest people! Meaning that should HH respond to this deceptive apology, the Judges and investigative wings will find HH with a case in due time for interfering with judicial processes. Bowman has laid a sweet trap!

Secondly, Bowman says HH needs the two terms to finnish his agenda. Bowman here dangled a carrot on UPND and HH. He knows UPND is desperate to win the second term after the PF launched a comeback campaign. Strategically Bowman is holding 70% of PF funding, he knows that if Pungwa government jails him, PF will not survive, so he plays a queen gambit on HH and UPND, he wants freedom to secretly organize PF and root out UPND at a speed of lightening. Bowman knows that UPND is weak at media, and the only strong media person is HH, Bowman is a sneaky politician believe him at your own risk.

Going forward, let the courts cleanse Bowman, and he must not bring the name of the President in his Criminal acts. The day security wings will pounce on him again, people will react that HH is vindicative he doesn’t forgive, that is exactly how Bowman want things to unfold.

In conclusion, PF said Politics Teyabana iyo! It’s Bowman 50: UPND 0. Can UPND and HH beat Bowman at his own Political game? Watch and see…..

The Analyst