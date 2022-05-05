LUSAKA magistrate Nthandose Chabala has granted Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo a K20,000 cash bail with two working sureties.

Magistrate Chabala ordered that Lusambo’s sureties should be based in Lusaka and bound in the sum of K20,000 but in their own recognisance.

She also ordered Lusambo to provide proof of his residence by way of a utility bill.

In granting bail, magistrate Chabala said Lusambo was facing the allegations before court which he denied.

She therefore, said she would not allow the state to adduce affidavit evidence which they wanted to produce in the matter before trial.

However, magistrate Chabala said Lusambo should remain in custody until he meets the bill conditions.

Lusambo’s lawyer Makebi Zulu applied for bail pending trial.

He argued that his client was of fixed abode and not a flight risk.

He submitted that Lusambo has not breached his bail conditions in other cases which are before court.

But the State prosecutors led by Daniel Ngwira objected and asked that they adduce evidence by way of an affidavit.

After he was granted bail,

the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officers still took him back to the cells where he will be detained until all the paper work is finalised and signed by the magistrate.

Earlier, Lusambo pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempting to interfere with a witness.

The offences he is facing are contrary to Section 112 (1) (b) as read with section 389 (1) of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

It is alleged in count one that Lusambo on a date unknown but between February 1, 2022 and April 30, 2022 in Lusaka in order to obstruct the due course of justice did endevour to dissuade or prevent Cosmas Kapula Chalusa to give evidence as a witness before a court of law.

Allegations in count two and three are that Lusambo between April 1, 2022 and April 30, 2022 in Lusaka in order to obstruct the due course of justice did endevour to dissuade or prevent Ernest Sumani and Mundia Mataa to give evidence as a witness before a court of law.

Lusambo told the magistrate that he understood the charges he was facing but pleaded not guilty.

Trial has been set for June 27 while Lusambo would be expected to appear for mention on June 6.

