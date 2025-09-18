Jailed former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has opposed the state’s application to forfeit his properties in Lusaka’s Chamba Valley area on the basis that the land in question is a sub-division and remains the subject of separate High Court proceedings.





Mr. Lusambo says by virtue of the sub-division of the property in question, it makes it difficult to point entirely that he owns the properties on a sub-divided land.





In an affidavit in opposition filed at the Subordinate Court today, Mr. Lusambo says he filed a notice and memorandum of appeal against his conviction and sentence adding that the pending appeal raises serious questions of law and fact which must be determined before any forfeiture order is made.





He argues that a conviction under appeal is not final and that immediate forfeiture would render the appeal academic and cause irreparable prejudice.



Phoenix FM



#SunFmTvNews